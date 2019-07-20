Fiorentina Showing Interest In Burnley Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Fiorentina have zeroed in on Burnley linked Joakim Maehle as a potential signing to strengthen their defence.



The 22-year-old played an integral role in helping Genk clinch the league title in Belgium last season, as he went on to make 54 appearances in all competitions for the club.













Maehle, who joined the Belgian champions from Aalborg in Denmark in 2017, also chipped in with 10 assists and four goals last term.



And following his impressive performances, the Dane has emerged as a target for Burnley in the ongoing summer transfer window.





However, according to Italian daily Tuttosport, the race for Maehle is starting to gather substantial pace with the entry of Fiorentina.







It is claimed the Italian club view Maehle as an alternative to Pol Lirola and could launch a move for him, if they are unable to lower the asking price set by Sassuolo.



As such, it remains to be seen whether Fiorentina firm up their interest in him by making an offer to Genk.





Maehle has entered the final year of his contract with the Belgian giants.



He has featured prominently for Denmark at Under-21 level.

