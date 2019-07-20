XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

20/07/2019 - 12:32 BST

Fiorentina Showing Interest In Burnley Target

 




Fiorentina have zeroed in on Burnley linked Joakim Maehle as a potential signing to strengthen their defence.

The 22-year-old played an integral role in helping Genk clinch the league title in Belgium last season, as he went on to make 54 appearances in all competitions for the club.  


 



Maehle, who joined the Belgian champions from Aalborg in Denmark in 2017, also chipped in with 10 assists and four goals last term.

And following his impressive performances, the Dane has emerged as a target for Burnley in the ongoing summer transfer window.
 


However, according to Italian daily Tuttosport, the race for Maehle is starting to gather substantial pace with the entry of Fiorentina.



It is claimed the Italian club view Maehle as an alternative to Pol Lirola and could launch a move for him, if they are unable to lower the asking price set by Sassuolo.

As such, it remains to be seen whether Fiorentina firm up their interest in him by making an offer to Genk.
 


Maehle has entered the final year of his contract with the Belgian giants.

He has featured prominently for Denmark at Under-21 level.   
 