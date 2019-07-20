Former Newcastle Star Sees Sir Bobby Robson Traits In Steve Bruce

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Newcastle United winger Charles N'Zogbia sees traits of the late great Sir Bobby Robson in new Magpies boss Steve Bruce.



Premier League outfit Newcastle confirmed the appointment of Bruce as their boss after a period of talks over compensation with Championship side Sheffield Wednesday dragged on.













The Corbridge-born tactician, along with his staff have joined up with the team in China, and he guided the Magpies in the Premier League Asia Trophy third place playoff victory over West Ham.



A good chunk of Newcastle fans are not happy with the Englishman's arrival and expressed their discontent toward the club's hierarchy, but ex-Magpie N'Zogbia believes Bruce can succeed at the club.





The 33-year-old worked under Bruce at Wigan in 2009 and thinks he has traits similar to those of former Magpies manager Robson, who was in charge of the club between 1999 and 2004.







"Steve Bruce was one of the best managers I have worked with", N'Zogbia told the Chronicle.



"He has the passion and man management skills of Sir Bobby Robson for me.





"He's a true manager and will always do the best for the club to succeed."



Robson headed abroad after a spell as England manager, taking charge of PSV Eindhoven, Sporting Lisbon, FC Porto and Barcelona.



He won the Dutch Eredivisie, the Portuguese Primeira Divisao, while leading Barcelona to the Copa del Rey and European Cup Winners' Cup.

