Genk Coach Keen To Keep Brighton and Sheffield United Target

Genk coach Felice Mazzu has stressed that he wants to keep hold of Brighton and Sheffield United linked Sander Berge.



The 21-year-old has been linked with a move away from Belgium this summer, following his impressive season with Genk.













Berge notched up 40 appearances in all competitions for Genk, as they went on to lift the league title in Belgium last term.



The midfielder has been attracting interest from the Premier League, with Sheffield United already having tried an approach and Brighton also keen.





The Norwegian has been unconvinced about joining Sheffield United as he eyes a bigger club and it is unclear if he will have a change of heart.







And Mazzu has stressed that he wants to retain the midfielder for the upcoming season, as he feels it would be the ideal scenario for the club’s ambitions.



The Genk coach also insisted his desire to hold on to Berge is not because he does not count on his other players, but due to the fact that the midfielder is a vital cog in his side.





“Without a doubt [I want to keep Berge at the club] and that does not mean that I do not count on the others”, Mazzu told Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws.



“Sander Berge is very important to me in this side.



“I wish him all the best in his career and he knows that too.



“But the best for me and for the group is that Berge stays with Genk [for the upcoming season].”



Berge has two years remaining on his contract with the Belgian champions.

