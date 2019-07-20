XRegister
X
06 October 2018

20/07/2019 - 14:02 BST

Honestly – Marcelo Bielsa Indicates Liking For Australian Football

 




Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has indicated his interest in Australian football, but admits the country's national team have never contacted him.

The Whites capped off their pre-season tour in Australia with a dramatic 2-1 win over Western Sydney Warriors at the Bankwest Stadium on Saturday.  


 



Mateusz Bogusz scored the opening goal for Leeds, but Kwame Yeboah restored parity for the hosts, before Pablo Hernandez netted the winner in second half stoppage-time.

And following the end of their pre-season preparations down under, Bielsa has indicated a liking for Australia.
 


The Argentine tactician admitted Australia were always one of his options in the past, but conceded he never received any contacts or offers to make the move to take charge of the Socceroos.



“Always, I had the illusion to be one option for Australia”, Bielsa told a press conference.

“The minimum to talk with them, to know what they want. This contact never happened.
 


“I understand it was like this, but, honestly, I like to be part of the football in this country.”

Leeds will next face Cagliari in their final pre-season friendly at the Sardegna Arena next weekend, before starting their Championship season away from home at Bristol City.   
 