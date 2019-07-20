I Know What Newcastle United Fans Want – Magpies Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden is confident that he knows what the Magpies fans want to see from their team in the upcoming campaign.



The Magpies, who were without a manager after the exit of Rafael Benitez upon the expiry of his contract with the club earlier this month, have raised eyebrows by appointing former Hull City boss Steve Bruce as their new manager.













Many Magpies fans have been unimpressed by Bruce following a Champions League winning manager and he looks to have it all to do to win the faithful over.



Newcastle have finished third in the Premier League Asia Trophy, after beating West Ham 1-0 on Saturday, as Bruce gets his feet under the table.





Although fans have questioned the ambition of the club in recent years, Hayden feels sure that he knows what the supporters want, and his team-mates do too.







“People talk about top six. I know what the fans want", Hayden was quoted as saying by the Chronicle.



“They just want a team that progress, wants to improve and want to go forward. We get that.





“As players, the only thing we can do is try our best to improve ourselves and the manager coming in is going to do his best to improve us."



Newcastle now have three friendlies back in the UK, with meetings against Preston North End, Hibernian and Saint-Etienne before they open the Premier League season at home against Arsenal.

