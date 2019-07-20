I Loved This About West Brom Interest – Semi Ajayi

Follow @insidefutbol





Semi Ajayi has admitted he loved the fact that West Brom were so keen to snap him up this summer, after completing a permanent switch to the Hawthorns.



The 25-year-old piqued the interest of several clubs in the Championship, after Rotherham United were relegated at the end of last season.













Leeds were linked with wanting to sign Ajayi ahead of the upcoming season, while West Brom also offered him the chance to remain in the Championship.



And the defender opted to put pen-to-paper on a four-year contract to complete a permanent switch to the Hawthorns on Saturday.





In the wake of his move to West Brom, Ajayi has admitted he loved the fact that the Baggies were so keen to snap him up ahead of the new season.







The Nigerian revealed that he knew there was interest from West Brom last season and expressed his delight with linking up with a club that wanted him so badly.



“I got a whisper towards the end of last season that Albion were watching me although I didn’t hear any more”, Ajayi told the club’s official website.





“I went away to play for Nigeria and thought nothing more of it but when I came back things began to start rumbling again.



“I loved the fact that they were so keen to sign me and I’ve come into the club and found really nice facilities and good people.



“The lads have been great welcoming me.”



Ajayi will be looking to quickly impress new West Brom boss Slaven Bilic over the course of pre-season.

