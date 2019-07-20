XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

20/07/2019 - 12:17 BST

I’d Love Him And Nabil Fekir – Betis Coach On Tottenham Target Giovani Lo Celso

 




Real Betis coach Rubi has admitted he would like to have both Nabil Fekir and Tottenham Hotspur linked Giovani Lo Celso at the club next season.

The Spanish club have been battling to keep some of their best players at the club ahead of the upcoming season.  


 



Lo Celso, who joined from Paris Saint-Germain on an initial loan last summer, has completed a permanent switch, but has been linked with a move away from Seville.

Tottenham have been in touch with Betis to try and secure a deal in the summer transfer window and as such, Betis have zeroed in on Fekir as a potential replacement.
 


And in the wake of the rumours surrounding the two players and Betis, Rubi has admitted he would have both Fekir and Lo Celso at the club next season, if the decision was up to him.



The Spanish coach also hailed both players as world class talents and reiterated his desire to have them for another season at Betis.

“He is a top player just like Lo Celso”, Rubi told a press conference, when asked about Fekir.
 


“World class talent.

"I wish I could have both [at Betis next season].”

Spurs have yet to meet the asking price for Lo Celso, while Fekir is still holding out for other options before joining Betis.   
 