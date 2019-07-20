XRegister
20/07/2019 - 22:58 BST

Incredibly Strong Mentally – Former Man Utd Goalkeeper On David de Gea

 




Former Manchester United goalkeeper Anders Lindegaard believes David de Gea’s mental strength has possibly been his biggest asset at Old Trafford.

Lindegaard and De Gea were once competing for the number one spot at Manchester United before the Spaniard eventually won the race and the Dane left the club.  


 



The former Manchester United goalkeeper has no bitterness towards his once rival at Old Trafford and insisted that they are still in touch with each other.

Lindegaard told Swedish daily Expressen: “We occasionally write to each other and keep in touch.
 


“We didn’t stay far apart from each other in Manchester and he is a fantastic guy.”



The Dane lavished praise on the Manchester United shot-stopper and believes his mental strength has been the reason that has kept De Gea at the top of his game over the last few years.

Lindegaard insisted that the early criticism at Old Trafford did not faze him and he has remained the same person throughout all the highs and lows.
 


“He is an absolutely fantastic goalkeeper.

“His best feature is that he is incredibly strong mentally. I’ve seen him when the whole world says he is the best in the world.

“But I’ve also seen him when the whole world shouted that he shouldn’t be at the club.

“He has been the same person all the time, always completely balanced mentally.”

De Gea has been rumoured to be on the verge of signing a new long term contract Manchester United, which would make him the highest-paid goalkeeper in the world.   
 