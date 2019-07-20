Ivan Perisic’s Representatives Unhappy, Could Reactivate Exit Plans, Arsenal and West Ham Mooted

Follow @insidefutbol





Ivan Perisic's representatives have been left unhappy by the words of Inter coach Antonio Conte and could reactivate tracks leading to the Premier League, where Arsenal and West Ham are seen as possibilities for the Croatian winger.



New Inter boss Conte has been looking to fit Perisic into his favoured 3-5-2 system, but declared after his side's friendly loss against Manchester United that the Croatian cannot fill the role he had in mind.













Conte insisted that Perisic cannot give what the team need and his words again raised the possibility of there being no place for the player at the former Chelsea manager's Inter.



According to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it, Perisic's representatives have been left unhappy by Conte's comments and are seeking a meeting with Inter.



The possibility of looking to move their client on has not been discounted and it is claimed that Arsenal and West Ham are two teams that could present options.







Perisic has long been a fan of moving to the Premier League and his agents will explore possibilities in England if the situation at Inter is bleak.



The 30-year-old winger has also been linked with Leicester City and Wolves this summer.





Perisic, who rejected a lucrative offer from China recently, has another three years left to run on his contract at Inter.

