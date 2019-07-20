Juventus Yet To Receive Acceptable Offer For Arsenal and Everton Target Moise Kean

Follow @insidefutbol





Italian champions Juventus are yet to receive a satisfactory offer for Everton and Arsenal target Moise Kean this summer.



Kean has just reported back to Juventus for his medical checks following international duty this summer.













The Italian champions are prepared to offer him a new deal, but his agent Mino Raiola has been looking at options for his client as he wants to play regular football next season.



Everton and Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing the Italian and Arsenal and Barcelona have also enquired about the possibility of taking him this summer.





Juventus are not opposed to selling him, but according to Italian daily Tuttosport, the club are yet to receive an offer good enough to convince them to let the striker go.







Kean has been training at Juventus’ training base in Turin, after coming back from international duty, while the rest of the squad are away on their pre-season tour of Asia.



He has a year left on his contract and Juventus are prepared to let him go if they can include a buy-back clause in the agreement.





Kean is rated highly at Juventus but he is not guaranteed to get regular minutes next season at the club.

