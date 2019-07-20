XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

20/07/2019 - 22:09 BST

Lille Looking To Finalise Nicolas Pepe Exit, Arsenal and Man Utd In Mix

 




Lille are hoping to finalise the departure of winger Nicolas Pepe next week, with Arsenal and Napoli claimed to be leading the chase, while Manchester United and Inter are also keen. 

Pepe is a wanted man this summer, but transfer talk has taken a back seat for the attacker due to his involvement at the Africa Cup of Nations.


 



With the end of the tournament and Pepe on holiday, matters are expected to take a step forward.

Arsenal and Napoli are the two clubs making all the running for Pepe's signature, according to French magazine Le 10 Sport, though Manchester United and Inter are also interested.

 


Lille would like to move the transfer forward quickly and it is claimed that they are looking to finalise the sale of Pepe next week.



Whether any of the interested parties can reach an agreement with Lille and then with Pepe over the course of the next seven days remains to be seen.

Napoli have been linked with offering Adam Ounas as part of a deal for Pepe.
 


However, it is suggested that Lille's interest in Ounas is independent of any transfer arrangement for Pepe.

The attacker shone for Lille last season in Ligue 1 as the French side finished as runners-up behind Paris Saint-Germain.
 