Lille Looking To Finalise Nicolas Pepe Exit, Arsenal and Man Utd In Mix

Lille are hoping to finalise the departure of winger Nicolas Pepe next week, with Arsenal and Napoli claimed to be leading the chase, while Manchester United and Inter are also keen.



Pepe is a wanted man this summer, but transfer talk has taken a back seat for the attacker due to his involvement at the Africa Cup of Nations.













With the end of the tournament and Pepe on holiday, matters are expected to take a step forward.



Arsenal and Napoli are the two clubs making all the running for Pepe's signature, according to French magazine Le 10 Sport, though Manchester United and Inter are also interested.



Lille would like to move the transfer forward quickly and it is claimed that they are looking to finalise the sale of Pepe next week.







Whether any of the interested parties can reach an agreement with Lille and then with Pepe over the course of the next seven days remains to be seen.



Napoli have been linked with offering Adam Ounas as part of a deal for Pepe.





However, it is suggested that Lille's interest in Ounas is independent of any transfer arrangement for Pepe.



The attacker shone for Lille last season in Ligue 1 as the French side finished as runners-up behind Paris Saint-Germain.

