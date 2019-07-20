XRegister
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

20/07/2019 - 23:05 BST

Man Utd and PSG Again Enquire About Juventus Star, Italians Waiting For Player’s Return

 




Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have once again enquired with Juventus about Paulo Dybala, but the Bianconeri are not yet in a position to give the pair an answer.

Dybala lost his place as a certain starter in the Juventus team last season and has been heavily linked with a move away from the club.  


 



However, with the arrival of new coach Maurizio Sarri, there are suggestions that the Argentine could continue at the Bianconeri next season.

Dybala’s future remains uncertain and, according to Italian outlet Tutto Juve, Manchester United and PSG have again been in touch with Juventus.
 


Juventus are in no position to provide the pair with an answer though as they are waiting for Dybala to come back from holiday.



The Italian champions want to hold talks with the forward, with Sarri also expected to speak to the Argentine about a possible role in his team.

Manchester United and PSG are keeping their eyes focused on the situation as they look for an opening to sign Dybala.
 


The Argentine netted ten goals and registered five assists in 42 appearances in all competitions last season.   
 