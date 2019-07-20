XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

20/07/2019 - 12:45 BST

Manchester United Knock Back Bid From Inter For Romelu Lukaku

 




Manchester United have rejected a bid from Inter for Romelu Lukaku, according to a 10:43 Sky Sports report

Antonio Conte’s frustration at Inter’s failure to wrestle Lukaku away from Manchester United this summer was on display at a recent press conference.  


 



The player wants the move, Manchester United are prepared to sell, but Inter are yet to get anywhere close to the €83m valuation of the Belgian thus far.

And it has been claimed that Manchester United knocked back a €60m bid from Inter out of hand earlier this week.
 


The bid was tabled two days ago and Manchester United took little time in completely rejecting the offer from the Serie A giants.



The offer was a straight cash bid of €60m with no add-ons or performance related bonuses.

Lukaku is yet to feature for Manchester United in pre-season as speculation over his future continues.
 


Manchester United want to turn a profit on Lukaku, who scored 42 goals in his two season at Old Trafford since a move from Everton in 2016.   
 