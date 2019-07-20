Manchester United Knock Back Bid From Inter For Romelu Lukaku

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United have rejected a bid from Inter for Romelu Lukaku, according to a 10:43 Sky Sports report.



Antonio Conte’s frustration at Inter’s failure to wrestle Lukaku away from Manchester United this summer was on display at a recent press conference.













The player wants the move, Manchester United are prepared to sell, but Inter are yet to get anywhere close to the €83m valuation of the Belgian thus far.



And it has been claimed that Manchester United knocked back a €60m bid from Inter out of hand earlier this week.





The bid was tabled two days ago and Manchester United took little time in completely rejecting the offer from the Serie A giants.







The offer was a straight cash bid of €60m with no add-ons or performance related bonuses.



Lukaku is yet to feature for Manchester United in pre-season as speculation over his future continues.





Manchester United want to turn a profit on Lukaku, who scored 42 goals in his two season at Old Trafford since a move from Everton in 2016.

