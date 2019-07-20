PSV Set Asking Price For Tottenham and Sevilla Linked Steven Bergwijn

Follow @insidefutbol





PSV Eindhoven have slapped a steep asking price on Tottenham Hotspur linked winger Steven Bergwijn, who is wanted by Sevilla and Ajax.



The 21-year-old winger has been heavily linked with a move away from PSV this summer and several clubs are considering taking him away from the Phillips Stadion.













A move to the Premier League has been mooted, with Tottenham listed as suitors, and Ajax also want him, but PSV do not want to sell to a league rival.



Sevilla have joined the race for the player as well, but they are yet to make an official approach to sign the Dutchman this summer.





PSV are aware of the interest in Bergwijn and according to Dutch daily the Eindhovens Dagblad, the club want around €40m before they agree to sell him ahead of the new season.







The figure would make him the most expensive outgoing transfer in the club’s history.



The winger is keen on a move to Spain with Sevilla, but for the moment the transfer is far from being a certainty.





It has been claimed Sevilla are likely to go as far as €30m to sign the Dutch winger in the ongoing transfer window.



Even at that level, it would make him the most expensive signing in the club’s history.

