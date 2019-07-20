XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

20/07/2019 - 12:13 BST

Roma Locked In Negotiations To Sign Tottenham Target, Willingness To Get Deal Done

 




Roma are negotiating a deal with Napoli to sign Tottenham Hotspur linked full-back Elseid Hysaj.

Hysaj has been linked with a move away from Napoli since the January transfer window and is likely to leave the club ahead of the new season.  


 



A move to the Premier League has been mooted, with Tottenham believed to be keeping tabs on him as a replacement for Kieran Trippier, who joined Atletico Madrid this week.

But Hysaj could well remain in Serie A as Roma are in serious talks with Napoli to sign him, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport.
 


Napoli have been demanding a €20m fee for the Albania international, but Roma have been reluctant to pay such a figure for the full-back this summer.



Talks continue though and Roma are looking to make sure they take Hysaj to the Stadio Olimpico.

There is a willingness amongst all the interested parties to get the deal over the line and Hysaj could well be set to wear the Roma colours next season.
 


The Albanian was denied a move to Chelsea by Napoli last summer when Maurizio Sarri wanted him.   
 