Roma Locked In Negotiations To Sign Tottenham Target, Willingness To Get Deal Done

Roma are negotiating a deal with Napoli to sign Tottenham Hotspur linked full-back Elseid Hysaj.



Hysaj has been linked with a move away from Napoli since the January transfer window and is likely to leave the club ahead of the new season.













A move to the Premier League has been mooted, with Tottenham believed to be keeping tabs on him as a replacement for Kieran Trippier, who joined Atletico Madrid this week.



But Hysaj could well remain in Serie A as Roma are in serious talks with Napoli to sign him, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport.





Napoli have been demanding a €20m fee for the Albania international, but Roma have been reluctant to pay such a figure for the full-back this summer.







Talks continue though and Roma are looking to make sure they take Hysaj to the Stadio Olimpico.



There is a willingness amongst all the interested parties to get the deal over the line and Hysaj could well be set to wear the Roma colours next season.





The Albanian was denied a move to Chelsea by Napoli last summer when Maurizio Sarri wanted him.

