Steven Gerrard Won’t Stand For Further Alfredo Morelos Indiscipline – Former Rangers Star

Former Rangers striker Andy Gray expects Steven Gerrard to come down hard on Alfredo Morelos if the Colombian's disciplinary issues carry on into next season.



The Scottish Premiership club signed Morelos from HJK Helsinki in 2017 and the Colombian centre-forward has gone on to score 49 goals from 92 appearances for the Ibrox outfit, boosting his reputation.













The 23-year-old was Rangers' top scorer last season after he contributed a total of 30 goals from 48 games across all competitions.



However, Morelos's discipline was often cause for concern for Gerrard, with the striker being sent-off four times in the Scottish Premiership last term.





Gray, who donned the Rangers colours in 1988, believes that the former Liverpool skipper will not stand for a repeat when the Premiership campaign kicks off.







“I’ve played under coaches who didn’t like certain guys inside the dressing room but they still played them because they were important to the team", Gray told the Daily Record.



"So you have to put personal feelings to one side.





“But Steven would admit he let him off a little too lightly last year.



"If Morelos stays and he still gives the manager problems again then I would expect Steven to really clamp down on him. Big time.”



The jury is out on whether Morelos will still be at Rangers by the time the transfer window closes on 2nd September, as he has attracted interest from clubs abroad.

