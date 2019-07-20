These Two Can Take Championship By Storm – Leeds United MD Makes Prediction

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United managing director Angus Kinnear is confident that Whites players Jack Clarke and Jack Harrison can take the Championship by storm in the upcoming season.



The Peacocks are currently preparing for their second season under the management of Marcelo Bielsa after the Argentine tactician led them to the playoffs in the Championship last term.













Apart from the Whites' strong performances in the league, the presence of wingers Clarke and Harrison proved to be yet more positives from Bielsa's debut season with the club.



Clarke signed for Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur earlier this summer, but returned on a loan deal and Harrison, who went back to Manchester City at the end of his one-year loan contract, is back at the Yorkshire-based club on yet another loan deal.





With both wingers back in full training, Whites managing director Kinnear believes that the pair can take the league by storm next season.







“One of the things that Marcelo was enthused about was he felt that every single player from last season would be better this year", Kinnear was quoted as saying by LeedsLive.



"I think we’re expecting some breakthrough seasons from some emerging talents.





“Last year we had people like Jack Clarke and Jack Harrison who showed a lot of promise and since they’ve come back to training I think they can take the division by storm next year."



Leeds finished their trip to Australia on Saturday by playing out a 2-1 win over Western Sydney Wanderers, thanks to an injury time Pablo Hernandez goal.

