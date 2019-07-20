XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

20/07/2019 - 23:32 BST

These Two Can Take Championship By Storm – Leeds United MD Makes Prediction

 




Leeds United managing director Angus Kinnear is confident that Whites players Jack Clarke and Jack Harrison can take the Championship by storm in the upcoming season.

The Peacocks are currently preparing for their second season under the management of Marcelo Bielsa after the Argentine tactician led them to the playoffs in the Championship last term.  


 



Apart from the Whites' strong performances in the league, the presence of wingers Clarke and Harrison proved to be yet more positives from Bielsa's debut season with the club.

Clarke signed for Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur earlier this summer, but returned on a loan deal and Harrison, who went back to Manchester City at the end of his one-year loan contract, is back at the Yorkshire-based club on yet another loan deal.
 


With both wingers back in full training, Whites managing director Kinnear believes that the pair can take the league by storm next season.



One of the things that Marcelo was enthused about was he felt that every single player from last season would be better this year", Kinnear was quoted as saying by LeedsLive.

"I think we’re expecting some breakthrough seasons from some emerging talents.
 


Last year we had people like Jack Clarke and Jack Harrison who showed a lot of promise and since they’ve come back to training I think they can take the division by storm next year."

Leeds finished their trip to Australia on Saturday by playing out a 2-1 win over Western Sydney Wanderers, thanks to an injury time Pablo Hernandez goal.   
 