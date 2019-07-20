This Is What I Want – Samu Saiz Sets Target After Swapping Leeds For Girona

Follow @insidefutbol





Samu Saiz admits he has set his sights on helping Girona back into La Liga after joining the club from Leeds United.



The 28-year-old moved to Spain to join the second division outfit after a fee in the region of £2.5m was agreed between the Whites and Girona.













Saiz finished last season on loan at Getafe and has now headed back to Spain with Girona.



Girona were relegated from La Liga last season and are looking to get back to up quickly. Saiz insists that his goal is now to try and integrate with the team as quickly as possible so that he can help the team reach their desired level.





"This year Girona have an ambitious project. From the very first moment that I came here the idea has looked spectacular", Saiz told his new club's official website.







"We have a competitive team and what I now want is to integrate myself quickly with the team to help achieve the goal, that is to return Girona to the top division."



Leeds signed Saiz from Huesca in 2017 and he quickly became a firm fan favourite at Elland Road with his magical displays in the Championship.





However, Saiz struggled during the first half of last season and became keen to return to Spain.



He managed 58 appearances for Leeds in the course of his stay at the club, scoring ten goals and setting up 12 more for his team-mates.

