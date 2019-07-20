Tottenham Hotspur Flop Set For Medical Ahead of Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur flop Vincent Janssen is set to undergo a medical with Mexican outfit Monterrey ahead of a permanent transfer, according to football.london.



The Dutchman has failed to hit the ground running in north London, since moving to the Premier League from AZ Alkmaar during the summer of 2016.













Jansson, who was omitted from the Spurs squad that reached the Champions League final, enjoyed just 36 minutes of playing time in the Premier League last season.



Mauricio Pochettino has openly admitted the striker does not have a future at the club, with Tottenham eager to offload him permanently this summer.





And it is now claimed that Janssen’s miserable tenure with Tottenham could finally be coming to an end next week.







Monterrey are believed to have booked in a medical for Janssen on Monday, as they aim to snap him up on a permanent deal next week.



Janssen has been left out of Spurs’ pre-season tour and is expected to undergo his medical in Europe, ahead of the proposed switch to the Liga MX with Monterrey.





The 25-year-old has just a single year remaining on his contract with Spurs.



Monterrey begin their 2019/20 Liga MX Apertura campaign against Club America today.

