Tottenham Send Message To Atletico Madrid Over Christian Eriksen

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur have communicated their financial demands to Atletico Madrid for Christian Eriksen through an intermediary.



Eriksen has entered the final year of his contract at Tottenham and is prepared to leave the club in search of a new challenge.













Spurs are yet to receive an offer for the Dane, but the club have already been making moves to identify replacements for the attacking midfielder this summer.



Atletico Madrid have emerged as contenders to sign the 27-year-old and the club are considering taking him to the Wanda Metropolitano ahead of the new season.





Tottenham are aware of the interest from Los Rojiblancos and, according to Spanish daily AS, an intermediary on Tottenham’s behalf recently met Atletico Madrid president Miguel Angel Gil to discuss a move for Eriksen.







Atletico Madrid have been made aware that Tottenham want a fee between €60m to €70m before they agree to sell the Dane.



It remains to be seen whether Atletico Madrid would be prepared to fork out such a sum for a player who could potentially be available on a free transfer next summer.





Eriksen has joined Tottenham’s pre-season preparations in Singapore.

