West Ham and Valencia Target Prefers Italy Move

West Ham and Valencia are interested in signing Marseille winger Florian Thauvin, but the player prefers a move to Italy.



Thauvin has rekindled his career in France since joining Marseille in 2016 and is considering leaving the club during the ongoing summer transfer window.













Marseille are also prepared to cash in on the player and are prepared to entertain offers to let him go in the coming weeks.



But so far the offers have not excited Thauvin, who is waiting for one of the bigger clubs in Europe to show an interest in him this summer.





According to French sports daily L’Equipe, West Ham and Valencia have joined the pursuit of the player and are interested in signing him.







The Hammers are not worried about Thauvin’s previous spell at Newcastle, where the winger flattered to deceive and eventually went back to France.



However, Thauvin prefers a move to Italy, where Roma are believed to be interested in signing him.





But the Serie A giants are not in a position to meet his wage demands, said to be around €5m per season.

