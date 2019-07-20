Winning Matches Not Top Pre-Season Priority, Leeds United Attacker Feels

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United attacking midfielder Pablo Hernandez has stressed the importance of preparing properly for the start of the season and feels winning games in pre-season is not of paramount importance.



The Whites started their pre-season tour of Australia with a 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Manchester United earlier this week at the Optus Stadium in Perth.













Leeds got back to winning ways in Sydney on Saturday when they beat local side Western Sydney Wanderers 2-1 courtesy of a 95th winner from Hernandez at the Bankwest Stadium.



The Spaniard believes Leeds deserved the win as they created enough chances to put away Western Sydney Wanderers in their pre-season friendly.





He admits that winning games is always good for any side’s confidence, but feels pre-season is all about preparing for the new campaign and it is more important that they are ready to face Bristol City on the first weekend of the Championship campaign next month.







Hernandez was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post: “We missed a lot of chances during the game, I think we deserved the win today.



“I just continued to try to score a second goal.





“It's important for us to win games but what is more important now is the work so that we arrive in good condition for the first game in the league.”



Leeds are scheduled to play Italian side Cagliari at the Sardegna Arena a week from Sunday before they start the new season.

