21/07/2019 - 22:19 BST

Baggy Clothes, Not Ironed, He Doesn’t Care – Celtic Star On Team-mate

 




Jozo Simunovic has revealed that Kristoffer Ajer is his grumpiest team-mate at Celtic and mocked the Norwegian's dress sense.

The Scottish champions are in the thick of pre-season and a Champions League qualification push after returning for a new campaign under now permanent manager Neil Lennon.  


 



Celtic saw off Sarajevo in the Champions League first qualifying round and will next meet an Estonian side in the shape of Nomme Kalju in the second qualifying round, starting on Wednesday at Celtic Park.

And ahead of their return to Parkhead, Simunovic has opened up about his team-mate Ajer, who impressed during Celtic’s run to the treble treble last season.
 


The Celtic defender revealed that Ajer is the grumpiest person within the dressing room at Parkhead and admits he moans at himself and the players.



“Who is the grumpiest [within the team]? Kristoffer Ajer, most of the times”, Simunovic told Celtic TV.

“I would say [he is grumpy while going] around, not on the pitch. [He moans at] himself and the players as well.”
 


Simunovic also mocked Ajer for his dress sense, with the Norwegian wearing baggy clothes which he does not iron, giving the impression he does not care.

The Croatian added: “I would say again Ajer [is the worst dressed].

“[He wears stuff] that is baggy and not ironed as well [because] he doesn’t care.”

Celtic snapped up Simunovic from Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb in 2015, while Ajer arrived from Norwegian outfit Start in 2016.   
 