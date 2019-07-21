Bundesliga Side’s Sporting Director Flies To London, Chelsea Star Already In Team’s Hotel As Move Imminent

Follow @insidefutbol





Fortuna Dusseldorf's sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel has flown to London to meet Chelsea and tie up the capture of Lewis Baker.



The Blues midfielder has been tipped to move on from Stamford Bridge again this summer, after a series of loan spells, and is well on his way to the Bundesliga.













Baker is already staying at Fortuna Dusseldorf's team hotel and watched his future team in the flesh in a friendly against Turkish side Basaksehir in Austria.



Now Fortuna Dusseldorf are putting the finishing touches to the capture of the 24-year-old.



According to German daily the Rheinische Post, sporting director Pfannenstiel has flown to London to meet Chelsea and finalise Baker's deal.







Fortuna Dusseldorf are expected to sign Baker on a loan deal, with Chelsea unwilling to put a purchase option into the agreement.



However, the Bundesliga club are likely to hope they can negotiate to sign Baker permanently if he makes a big impact in the German top flight.

