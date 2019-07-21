XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

21/07/2019 - 16:21 BST

Celtic Not Convinced Arsenal’s Add-ons For Kieran Tierney Will Ever Be Realised

 




Celtic are not convinced that the add-ons Arsenal are proposing to include in a deal to sign Kieran Tierney are realistic, according to Sky Sports News

Unai Emery's men have been negotiating with Celtic to try to reach an agreement to land Tierney, but have had two offers rejected.


 



Arsenal's latest bid was £18m plus £7m in add-ons, to push the offer up to £25m. However, Celtic turned it down.

The Scottish champions feel that there were too many add-ons in Arsenal's latest proposal and are not convinced they are realistically likely to be met.

 


Arsenal would need to qualify for the Champions League for the add-ons to become active and the Gunners have consistently missed out on the top four in recent years.



Finishes of fifth, sixth and fifth have done little to inspire confidence with Celtic about Arsenal reaching the Champions League.

As a result the Scottish champions want more cash up front in the deal if they are to agree to sell Tierney.
 


Arsenal are struggling to balance several deals across their tight budget this summer, as regularly missing out on the Champions League begins to bite.
 