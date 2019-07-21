Former Leeds United Star Keen For Whites To Keep Rangers Target Kemar Roofe On New Contract

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star David Prutton has told the Whites to make sure they agree a new contract with Kemar Roofe, who has been linked with Steven Gerrard's Rangers.



Roofe finished last season as Leeds’ top goalscorer with 15 goals in the Championship, where they were knocked out by Derby County in the promotion playoffs.













However, Roofe has yet to commit his long-term future to the Whites, with him into the final year of his deal, and Rangers have been linked with wanting to snap him up ahead of the upcoming season.



Prutton thinks that Leeds should make sure they meet Roofe's contractual demands as he has done what has been asked of him on the pitch.





“Kemar has done exactly what has been asked of him, as and when he has had the chance, injuries permitting”, Prutton wrote in his column for the Yorkshire Evening Post.







“Kemar's team will probably be saying, ‘look at what he has done, look how close he got you with his goals and I absolutely understand that.”



Roofe is claimed to want parity with fellow Leeds striker Patrick Bamford, and Prutton admits the man signed from Middlesbrough needs to improve.





Prutton also feels that if Leeds do give Roofe what he wants then there is every chance the goalscorer, with improved morale, can kick on.



“With Patrick, you could say has played here there and a few other places, he’s got experience of this, that and the other he has scored this amount of goals and he has got this amount of appearances under his belt”, he continued.



“Yet if you stand still the grass grows under your feet and that’s why Patrick has got to kick himself on this season.



“Patrick has got to make sure that he is a bit more effective, that he contributes more towards what the team does and be that player that him and Kemar with the best professional respect are at each other’s throats to be that lone striker who plays in that position.



"It’s a fine line.



“Maybe bringing Kemar on level terms with Patrick means that Kemar can kick on again.



“You never know, he might think ‘sod it, I have got the wage packet and now I want to back it up with even more goals.



"I don’t envy the task of whoever has to bash out the deal but I also think it would be remiss of Leeds not to reward him."



Rangers are claimed to see Roofe as a potential replacement for Alfredo Morelos and the transfer window in Scotland remains open until 2nd September.

