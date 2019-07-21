I Saw In The Media – Mauricio Pochettino Comments On Gareth Bale Speculation

Follow @insidefutbol





Mauricio Pochettino has admitted he is in the dark over whether Tottenham Hotspur are trying to re-sign Gareth Bale from Real Madrid.



Former Spurs star Bale is firmly out of favour at the Bernabeu and coach Zinedine Zidane is keen to shift him off the books.













Zidane has insisted that Bale, who was left out of Real Madrid's 3-1 friendly loss against Bayern Munich, should leave the club, with his time at the Spanish giants having come to a natural conclusion.



It remains to be seen where the 30-year-old might go, but Tottenham have regularly been linked with a move to re-sign their former star.



Pochettino, speaking after Tottenham beat Juventus in a pre-season clash, insists he has no news over whether Spurs are trying to do a deal for Bale.







The Argentine feels that the responsibility for signings lies with club chairman Daniel Levy, but admits he has seen the headlines around the Welshman.



Asked about Bale, Pochettino replied: "I saw in the media but I do not know which club is working to try to sign him.





"At the moment I do not have any information from my chairman.



"I don’t know if it is us or another club.



"It is not my job. It is the job of my chairman who is trying to build the best possible squad."



Bale has another three years left to run on his high-paying contract at Real Madrid and the Wales international has not been pushing to quit the Spanish giants.

