I’m A Goalscorer – Former Leeds United Striker Sure Goals Will Flow At Malmo

Former Leeds United star Marcus Antonsson has vowed to put an end to his goal drought with Malmo, insisting scoring goals is what he does.



The 28-year-old was on the books at Elland Road for two years, after linking up with the Whites during the summer of 2016 from Kalmar in Sweden; he landed at Leeds as the top scorer in the Swedish top flight.













However, Antonsson struggled to make the desired impact at Leeds and was shipped out on loan to Blackburn Rovers, before securing a permanent switch back to his homeland with Malmo last summer.



Despite netting eight goals in the league during his debut season with Malmo, Antonsson has managed just five since the start of the ongoing season and has scored only twice in the last eleven league games.





And the former Leeds marksman has vowed to put an end to his ordinary run of form in front of goal by stressing he is a goalscorer.







Antonsson also added that he has faith in himself to turn his form around and reiterated that the goals will return sooner rather than later.



“I know I am and have always been a scorer. Sooner or later the goals will come”, Antonsson was quoted as saying by Swedish daily Expressen.





“I have faith in myself and I know what I can do.



“You will always have periods when the ball lands at your foot and you can put it in an open goal, and other periods when you have to work harder [to score].”



Malmo, who are managed by former Leeds boss Uwe Rosler, are currently leading the race for the league title in Sweden with 35 points from 16 games.

