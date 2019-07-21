XRegister
06 October 2018

21/07/2019 - 15:28 BST

League One Side In Touch With Manchester City, Tottenham and Wolves In Search For Loanees

 




League One side Bury are in touch with Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Wolves as they seek to make loan signings, according to the Sun

The Shakers lost manager Ryan Lowe earlier this summer, with the former Crewe Alexandra star dropping down to League Two to take over at Plymouth Argyle.


 



Bury will start life in League One with a 12-point deduction due to a Company Voluntary Arrangement to clear club debts.

The League One side have work to do building up their side ahead of the new season and are looking to count on the support of a trio of Premier League clubs.

 


They are in touch with Premier League champions Manchester City, Champions League finalists Tottenham Hotspur, and an impressive Wolves outfit preparing for Europa League football.



Bury want to take players on loan from the Premier League trio as they look to put a competitive side together.

It is unclear what level of help they have been offered or what players might be making their way to Gigg Lane.
 


The Premier League sides may view the opportunity to hand youngster senior team experience in the third tier as a valuable one however.
 