Lyon Grant Arsenal Linked Nabil Fekir Permission To Travel To Betis

Follow @insidefutbol





Lyon have given Arsenal linked Nabil Fekir permission to travel to Spain to undergo a medical with Real Betis.



The Spanish club view Betis as a replacement for Giovani Lo Celso, who is wanted by Tottenham Hotspur, and are making moves to push the deal over the line.













Fekir has been linked with Arsenal, but the Gunners are not in any position to move for the midfielder while Mesut Ozil is still on the books at the Emirates Stadium.



Now Betis are rapidly closing in on Fekir.



Betis and Lyon are close to reaching a final agreement for Fekir and, according to French radio station RMC, expect to be able to do so within the next 48 hours.







In anticipation of an agreement, Lyon have allowed Fekir to travel to Betis to be ready to undergo his medical.



It had been claimed that Fekir was holding on for an offer for a bigger club, but the highly-rated midfielder now looks set to continue his career in Seville with Betis.





Fekir is now into the final year of his contract at Lyon and the club have stood ready to sell him.

