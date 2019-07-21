XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

21/07/2019 - 12:35 BST

Paris Saint-Germain Closing In On Idrissa Gueye

 




Paris Saint-Germain are closing in on an agreement with Everton for the permanent transfer of Idrissa Gueye in the summer transfer window.

The Senegalese midfielder has been a priority target for PSG since the winter transfer window in January, where they failed with an approach to sign him.  


 



Despite failing to snare Gueye away from Everton, the Ligue 1 champions have continued to track him and rekindled their interest in the player this summer.

As such, both clubs have been involved in discussions to try and iron out a potential deal that suits both parties ahead of the upcoming season.
 


And according to French daily Le Parisien, PSG are now closing in on an agreement with Everton to sign Gueye in a deal expected to be worth to be around €30m plus additional bonuses.



It is claimed the Parisians are eyeing completing the deal quickly.

The 29-year-old impressed with Senegal during the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt this summer, but lost out to Algeria in the final on Friday.
 


Gueye notched up 33 appearances in the Premier League with Everton last season.

He made the switch to Goodison Park in 2016, when he left Aston Villa after a solitary season in the Midlands.   
 