Paris Saint-Germain Closing In On Idrissa Gueye

Follow @insidefutbol





Paris Saint-Germain are closing in on an agreement with Everton for the permanent transfer of Idrissa Gueye in the summer transfer window.



The Senegalese midfielder has been a priority target for PSG since the winter transfer window in January, where they failed with an approach to sign him.













Despite failing to snare Gueye away from Everton, the Ligue 1 champions have continued to track him and rekindled their interest in the player this summer.



As such, both clubs have been involved in discussions to try and iron out a potential deal that suits both parties ahead of the upcoming season.





And according to French daily Le Parisien, PSG are now closing in on an agreement with Everton to sign Gueye in a deal expected to be worth to be around €30m plus additional bonuses.







It is claimed the Parisians are eyeing completing the deal quickly.



The 29-year-old impressed with Senegal during the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt this summer, but lost out to Algeria in the final on Friday.





Gueye notched up 33 appearances in the Premier League with Everton last season.



He made the switch to Goodison Park in 2016, when he left Aston Villa after a solitary season in the Midlands.

