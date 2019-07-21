Pleased With Him – Steven Gerrard Assesses New Signing Filip Helander

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has insisted he was pleased with Filip Helander during his first appearance for the club against Blackburn Rovers on Sunday.



The 26-year-old, who made the switch to Rangers from Bologna this summer, marked his debut for the club during a 1-1 draw against Blackburn Rovers in a pre-season friendly at Ibrox.













Despite only linking up with his new team-mates last week, Gerrard felt that Helander looked fine out on the pitch against the Championship club.



The Gers manager insisted he was pleased with Helander’s performance, but conceded the defender was not helped by his team-mates in the build-up to the equaliser from the visitors, that came after he was introduced off the bench.





Gerrard stressed that Helander was not at fault for conceding the goal and firmly believes he will be more ready for action as soon as he gets up to speed with fitness and understands the philosophy of the club.







“He’s a week, maybe eight or nine days in [at Rangers], so he’s still got two or three weeks to go until he is probably fully conditioned”, Gerrard told Rangers TV.



“I think he was fine out there, no problems. Unfortunately, the players around him didn’t help him today, when he came on the pitch we conceded the goal.





“But it was not to do with Filip, I thought he handled his debut pretty well and he’s still three weeks behind the boys, so we’ll keep pushing him and get him conditioned, get him fitter and get him ready.



“And by the time he’s fit and ready, he’ll know the philosophy more, he’ll know how we want to play and he’ll be more ready.



"So yes, pleased with him today.”



Helander, who has earned 10 caps at senior level for Sweden, joined Rangers on a four-year deal this summer.

