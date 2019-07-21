Premier League Side Monitoring 22-Year-Old Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Burnley are keeping tabs on Leeds United goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell, according to the Sun.



The 22-year-old Northern Ireland international shot-stopper lost his place between the sticks at Elland Road in the second half of last season after Leeds swooped to sign Kiko Casilla from Real Madrid.













Peacock-Farrell has made clear that he wants to play regular first team football next season, handing Leeds a warning that it may be away from Elland Road.



Burnley are now keeping tabs on Peacock-Farrell in the event they lose goalkeepers.



The Premier League side could make a move for Peacock-Farrell if they have a need to sign goalkeepers in the coming weeks.







A move to Turf Moor would see Peacock-Farrell reunite with two familiar faces in former Leeds stars Charlie Taylor and Chris Wood.



Peacock-Farrell is currrently working hard on pre-season with Leeds and rejected the chance of an extra week's holiday after international duty with Northern Ireland.





The goalkeeper came through the youth ranks at Leeds and made his Whites debut under former boss Steve Evans.

