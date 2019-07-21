XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

21/07/2019 - 10:42 BST

Premier League Side Monitoring 22-Year-Old Leeds United Star

 




Burnley are keeping tabs on Leeds United goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell, according to the Sun

The 22-year-old Northern Ireland international shot-stopper lost his place between the sticks at Elland Road in the second half of last season after Leeds swooped to sign Kiko Casilla from Real Madrid.


 



Peacock-Farrell has made clear that he wants to play regular first team football next season, handing Leeds a warning that it may be away from Elland Road.

Burnley are now keeping tabs on Peacock-Farrell in the event they lose goalkeepers.

 


The Premier League side could make a move for Peacock-Farrell if they have a need to sign goalkeepers in the coming weeks.



A move to Turf Moor would see Peacock-Farrell reunite with two familiar faces in former Leeds stars Charlie Taylor and Chris Wood.

Peacock-Farrell is currrently working hard on pre-season with Leeds and rejected the chance of an extra week's holiday after international duty with Northern Ireland.
 


The goalkeeper came through the youth ranks at Leeds and made his Whites debut under former boss Steve Evans.
 