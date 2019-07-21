Roma Go In For Liverpool Linked Turkey Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma have made an offer to sign Liverpool linked Dorukhan Tokoz from Besiktas in the summer transfer window.



The Giallorossi have been actively involved in the ongoing summer transfer window, as they aim to get back to their best under newly-appointed coach Paulo Fonseca.













Roma have already snapped up the likes of Jordan Veretout, Amadou Diawara, Leonardo Spinazzola and Pau Lopez this summer, while Kostas Manolas and Stephan El Shaarawy have left the club.



And after missing out on a Champions League berth last season, Roma are looking to make shrewd signings ahead of the upcoming season.





Roma have now identified Turkey international Dorukhan, who has been linked with a host of clubs this summer including Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, as a potential target to bolster their options in midfield for the upcoming season.







According to Turkish daily Milliyet, Roma have now tabled an offer in their attempt to snare Dorukhan away from Besiktas in the coming weeks.



However, the details of the bid have yet to be revealed and it remains to be seen whether Besiktas deem it to be sufficient.





Despite their interest, Liverpool have not made a concrete move to land Dorukhan, with the European champions doing little to improve their squad so far.



The 23-year-old, who joined Besiktas last summer, made 25 appearances in all competitions last season.

