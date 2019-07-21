XRegister
06 October 2018

21/07/2019 - 20:45 BST

Serie A Giants To Hold Meeting With Tottenham Hotspur, Pushing To Land Spurs Star

 




Roma are set for a fresh meeting with Tottenham Hotspur over the coming week to try to unlock a deal for Toby Alderweireld. 

The Italian giants want to land Alderweireld and have zeroed in on him as a priority target heading towards the end of the month.


 



Roma are aware Alderweireld has a £25m release clause in his Tottenham contract, but have been trying to convince Spurs to agree to sell him for a lower figure.

They have not yet succeeded, but will hold a fresh meeting with Tottenham over the course of the coming week, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com.

 


The Serie A side are keen to discover whether they can persuade Tottenham that Alderweireld should cost less than £25m, given he has now entered the final year of his contract in north London.



Alderweireld remains in the thick of Tottenham's pre-season plans.

Spurs have already sold full-back Kieran Trippier to Atletico Madrid and are allowing Danny Rose to explore a move away from the club.
 


They could yet face further change at the back if Alderweireld leaves for Serie A.
 