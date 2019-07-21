Serie A Giants To Hold Meeting With Tottenham Hotspur, Pushing To Land Spurs Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma are set for a fresh meeting with Tottenham Hotspur over the coming week to try to unlock a deal for Toby Alderweireld.



The Italian giants want to land Alderweireld and have zeroed in on him as a priority target heading towards the end of the month.













Roma are aware Alderweireld has a £25m release clause in his Tottenham contract, but have been trying to convince Spurs to agree to sell him for a lower figure.



They have not yet succeeded, but will hold a fresh meeting with Tottenham over the course of the coming week, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com.



The Serie A side are keen to discover whether they can persuade Tottenham that Alderweireld should cost less than £25m, given he has now entered the final year of his contract in north London.







Alderweireld remains in the thick of Tottenham's pre-season plans.



Spurs have already sold full-back Kieran Trippier to Atletico Madrid and are allowing Danny Rose to explore a move away from the club.





They could yet face further change at the back if Alderweireld leaves for Serie A.

