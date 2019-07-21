Setback Is Important – Steven Gerrard Sees Positive In Rangers’ Blackburn Draw

Follow @insidefutbol





Steven Gerrard feels Rangers deserved a kick up the backside to shrug off complacency, after their draw against Blackburn Rovers at Ibrox this afternoon.



The Light Blues had enjoyed a perfect start to pre-season until Sunday, when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Championship club Blackburn Rovers, who came from behind in the second half.













Prior to the meeting between the sides at Ibrox, Rangers had won all their games so far this summer by an aggregate score of 19-0.



However, Lewis Travis’ second half strike cancelled out Jermain Defoe’s opening goal and Gerrard feels Rangers needed the setback going into the final week of pre-season.





The Gers manager admitted teams can get complacent when they are experiencing a run like Rangers did so far and stressed the result against Blackburn will give Rangers the reality check they need at this stage.







“We’re probably one goal away from everything looking really rosy, but sometimes you need a bit of a kick up the backside or a little bit of a setback just so you see the warning signs that people can get complacent”, Gerrard told Rangers TV.



“Sometimes it’s very important and I thought today getting a few setbacks is important because it will give us the kick up the backside we need [ahead of the new season].”





Rangers face Progres Niederkorn in the first leg of their Europa League second qualifying round on Thursday at Ibrox, before hosting Derby County in their final pre-season friendly next Sunday.



The Gers are away from home to Kilmarnock for their opening game of the Scottish Premiership season.

