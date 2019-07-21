Talent Comments After Swapping Leeds United For UD Ibiza

Follow @insidefutbol





Alejandro Machuca has stressed he is a hard working player and believes he joined a club with a clear plan, after swapping Leeds United for Union Deportiva Ibiza on a permanent deal.



The 21-year-old, who joined the youth ranks at Elland Road from Rayo Vallecano in 2016, failed breakthrough into the first team at Leeds.













Machuca was shipped out on loan to Burgos in the Spanish third tier last summer and has secured a permanent switch away from Leeds ahead of the upcoming season.



And in the wake of his return to Spain with Union Deportivo Ibiza, Machucha has stressed he is a hard working player and wants to put in a lot effort at his new club.





The Spaniard also believes he joined a club that has a clear plan for the future, but admits he will face plenty of competition from his team-mates in Ibiza.







“Our objective is to go as far as we can”, Machuca told the club’s official website.



“To do this, we need to work hard every single week, to focus on one match at a time, and to put in a lot of effort.





“Above all, I am a hard working player.



"I know that I am joining a club that is growing and has a very clear plan and idea regarding its future.



“Ibiza has very good players and there will be plenty of competition.”



Machucha, who made 16 appearances for Burgos last season, failed to make his senior debut for Leeds during his two-year long association with the club.

