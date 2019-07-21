XRegister
06 October 2018

21/07/2019 - 18:30 BST

There’s Quality There – Rangers Star Impressed With Academy’s Work

 




Steven Davis has heaped praise on the academy players at Rangers by insisting that quality is coming through the youth set-up.

The Old Firm giants have paid good attention to their academy, with Steven Gerrard calling up several players to train with the first team.  


 



Rangers were also crowned champions of the Reserve League last term, as several prospects within the academy starred throughout their campaign.

And ahead of the upcoming season, the Gers have maintained their policy of involving youngsters with the first team stars in training during pre-season.
 


Davis, who has observed some of the youngsters from close quarters this summer, has heaped praise on their abilities by stressing there is a lot of potential within the youth ranks.



The Gers veteran also admitted there is a lot of room for progress in the younger players and feels they are all working towards making an impression in front of the manager.

“We got to see quite a few of them [from the academy] last year on numerous occasions, they came across and trained with us”, Davis told Rangers TV.
 


“I think there is a lot of quality there, a lot of ability and a lot of room for progress as well.

“So I think there’s some really good players there and they’ll be looking to kick on as well and show the manager what they can do and try and make an impact.”

Rangers have loaned out academy graduates Ross McCrorie, Stephen Kelly and Cammy Palmer for the upcoming season.   
 