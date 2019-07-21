This Is Reason Helder Costa Didn’t Go Elsewhere – Leeds United Director of Football

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United director of football Victor Orta believes that what Marcelo Bielsa's Whites side did last season helped to convince Helder Costa to snub interest from elsewhere to head to Elland Road.



Bielsa had a big impact in charge of Leeds in his first season and led the Yorkshire giants to a serious promotion charge, which ended in the playoffs at the hands of Derby County.













Leeds convinced Bielsa to stay for another season and backed the Argentine by landing major target Costa on loan from Wolves earlier this summer.



The signing was considered a coup and Orta believes it was made possible by the winger knowing well what Bielsa did at Elland Road last term and the identity of the team he was joining.



"The people know us better now. For me, it’s the principle reason. In respect of last summer, a lot of people were scared about a lot of situations about us", Orta told LeedsLive, when asked about the Whites managing to land Costa and Ben White.







"Not only in general about the Leeds United project, even situations in the past we need to change.



"Now all the people enjoy the TV watching our football and this is the decision [reason why] Helder Costa prefer join us than prefer perhaps back on loan in Portugal or Germany first division, or another country, because we have now the identity to attract players.







"It’s from head coach and all around the club, chairman and all around the club", the director of football added.



Costa's loan to Leeds will be transformed into a permanent deal at the end of the season, with the Portuguese's contract at Elland Road due to run until 2024.



The 25-year-old came through the youth ranks at Benfica and played a role in helping Wolves to promotion from the Championship in the 2017/18 season.

