We Got A Taste – Rangers Hungry For Europa League Progress Says Gers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers midfielder Steven Davis has revealed his team-mates want more of the Europa League after the memorable run last season and remains hopeful the Gers can reach the group stage this term as well.



Steven Gerrard’s men enjoyed a memorable European adventure last season, where they qualified for the group stage for the first time since 2010.













Despite failing to qualify for the knockout stages of the competition, Rangers enjoyed some great tussles against the likes of Villarreal, Spartak Moscow and Rapid Vienna in Group G.



And ahead of their Europa League second round qualifiers this month, Davis has revealed that last season’s European campaign left his team-mates wanting more by the end of it.





The Northern Irishman also admitted he enjoys playing at Ibrox during European nights and remains hopeful that Rangers can secure qualification for the group stage yet again this term.







“I’ve enjoyed night games anyway and obviously European games, especially at home here at Ibrox, they are fantastic nights to be involved in”, Davis told Rangers TV.



“I’ve played in some really big ones, the team got a taste of it last year and left the boys wanting more.





“So we’re hopeful we can go on and qualify once again.



“It’s obviously a good solid start in the first round we’ve made and hopefully we can build on that in the coming up games.”



Rangers face Progres Niederkorn of Luxembourg in the first leg of their second round qualifier on Thursday at Ibrox, as they look to move closer to the group stage.

