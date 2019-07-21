XRegister
21/07/2019 - 12:30 BST

We’ll Respect Liverpool’s Decision – Rangers Boss Steven Gerrard On Ryan Kent

 




Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has insisted he will respect Liverpool and their decision on whether or not to allow Ryan Kent to move to Ibrox on another loan deal for the upcoming season.

The 22-year-old thoroughly impressed during his season-long spell at Ibrox last season and was subsequently named PFA Young Player of the Year in Scotland.  


 



However, the winger has returned to Liverpool ahead of the upcoming season and has started all three of the Reds’ pre-season friendlies so far this summer.

Rangers remain keen on snapping up Kent on another season-long deal, but it remains to be seen whether Jurgen Klopp is willing to sanction the agreement.
 


And in the wake of the uncertainty surrounding the move, Gerrard has insisted Rangers will respect the decision made by Liverpool with respect to Kent.



The former Reds skipper admitted he will wait until the last second of the summer transfer window to sign Kent, but insists he will always be mindful of the fact that he belongs to Liverpool.

“He's an exception because he was outstanding last year. I feel he's ready to go again, with the confidence he should have from last season”, Gerrard was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.
 


“But we're still talking about a player who belongs to Liverpool.

"They'll make the decision on him and we'll be totally respectful to the club and Jurgen Klopp.

“Everyone knows I want him back and I'll give it until the last second. But if it doesn't happen, it doesn't happen.

“The truth is we want him back.

"I haven't spoken to him for a while, so we'll wait patiently to see if he wants to come back and respect Liverpool's decision.”

Kent directly contributed to 12 goals from 23 appearances in the Scottish Premiership last season.   
 