West Brom Show Interest In Senegal International

West Brom are keen on snapping up Moussa Konate from French club Amiens ahead of the upcoming season, according to the Sun.



The Baggies are eyeing securing promotion back to the Premier League during the upcoming season under the guidance of Slaven Bilic, who took over at the club this summer.













West Brom have already strengthened their attacking options with the signing of Kenneth Zohore from Cardiff City, while defender Semi Ajayi has also joined from Rotherham United.



However, Bilic is still actively involved in the summer transfer window, as he aims to build a strong team worthy of winning promotion from the Championship next season.





And it is now claimed the Baggies are keen on securing a deal for Konate from Amiens in Ligue 1 during the ongoing summer transfer window.







The Senegalese forward netted seven goals and chipped in with two assists in Ligue 1 last season and has emerged as a target for West Brom.



Amiens are expected to demand £5m in exchange for Konate this summer.





The 26-year-old's Senegal finished runners-up to Algeria during the Africa Cup of Nations final in Egypt.



He joined Amiens from Sion in Switzerland in 2017.

