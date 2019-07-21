XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

21/07/2019 - 18:37 BST

West Brom Show Interest In Senegal International

 




West Brom are keen on snapping up Moussa Konate from French club Amiens ahead of the upcoming season, according to the Sun.

The Baggies are eyeing securing promotion back to the Premier League during the upcoming season under the guidance of Slaven Bilic, who took over at the club this summer.  


 



West Brom have already strengthened their attacking options with the signing of Kenneth Zohore from Cardiff City, while defender Semi Ajayi has also joined from Rotherham United.

However, Bilic is still actively involved in the summer transfer window, as he aims to build a strong team worthy of winning promotion from the Championship next season.
 


And it is now claimed the Baggies are keen on securing a deal for Konate from Amiens in Ligue 1 during the ongoing summer transfer window.



The Senegalese forward netted seven goals and chipped in with two assists in Ligue 1 last season and has emerged as a target for West Brom.

Amiens are expected to demand £5m in exchange for Konate this summer.
 


The 26-year-old's Senegal finished runners-up to Algeria during the Africa Cup of Nations final in Egypt.

He joined Amiens from Sion in Switzerland in 2017.   
 