06 October 2018

21/07/2019 - 18:43 BST

West Ham Face Having To Pay Flop Off To Leave

 




Jordan Hugill wants West Ham to pay him off in order for him to accept a move to Wigan Athletic on a lower wage packet, according to the Sun.

The 27-year-old has failed to make an impact at West Ham since joining from Preston North End and does not feature in Manuel Pellegrini's plans. 


 



The Hammers have been actively involved in trying to get him off their books ahead of the upcoming season.

West Ham have been in advanced talks with Wigan Athletic this summer, with the clubs extensively working on closing the deal quickly.
 


However, joining Wigan would see Hugill take a big drop in wages and the striker wants West Ham to pay him to make up for the salary sacrifice.



Wigan are believed to have reached an agreement on the fee, but the deal has yet to go through due to Hugill’s desire for a West Ham payoff.

Talks are still ongoing as Wigan aim to land the striker.
 


Hugill, who spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough, netted six goals from 37 appearances in the Championship.

He has clocked just 35 minutes of playing time in the Premier League, despite joining West Ham for nearly £10m during the winter transfer window in 2018.   
 