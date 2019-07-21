You Leave Yourself Wide Open – Steven Gerrard Warns Rangers Players On Competition

Follow @insidefutbol





Steven Gerrard has warned the first team players at Rangers there is always someone within the squad ready to take their place in the starting eleven, should they fail to perform.



The Gers have substantially bolstered their ranks during the ongoing summer transfer window, as they aim to usurp Celtic from the summit of Scottish football.













Rangers have enjoyed a perfect start to their new season, with the club winning all their pre-season friendlies and the first round Europa League qualifier without conceding any goals.



And in the wake of their impressive start, Gerrard has issued a warning to his players by stressing he will only pick a playing eleven based on performances and not reputation.





“I don’t have favourites and I don’t have people who are stonewallers for the shirt”, Gerrard was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.







“People might have a different opinion on that because I pick some players more than others, but if you’re in form then it gives you a better chance of getting a shirt, of course.



"But no one is a shoe-in to get into this 11 unless they deserve it.”



Gerrard also firmly believes only deserving players should represent a club like Rangers on a regular basis and admits the competition for places has really heated up this summer.





The Englishman even went on to claim the players leave themselves wide open to being replaced, if they endure a dip in form or fail to do justice to the shirt this season.



“Of course, that’s the way it should be at a club the size of Rangers with the history and success they have had over the years, it shouldn’t be easy to get a shirt in the 11 for Rangers”, he continued.



“The competition has really heated up in the summer because of the additions, the intensity and the level of training has gone up and that’s good, that’s positive.



“You do leave yourself wide open if you have a dip in form or if you don’t do the shirt justice when you go out there, because there’s a player that’s just as good that’s ready to take their chance.”



Rangers, who face Blackburn Rovers in a friendly today, are scheduled to meet Progres Niederkorn of Luxembourg in the Europa League next week.

