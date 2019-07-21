You’ll Never Have Support and Love You Had At Tottenham – Spurs Legend On Gareth Bale

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur legend Graham Roberts has hit out at Real Madrid over their treatment of former Spurs star Gareth Bale, who he feels will not be loved like he was at the north London club.



Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has made clear that he wants Bale to leave the club, indicating there is little left for the Welshman at the Bernabeu.













Bale does not figure in Real Madrid's plans, but the jury is out on whether he will leave given he has three years left on a highly-paid contract in Spain.



Roberts is unhappy with the way Real Madrid have behaved, which he feels lacks class, and has told Bale that he will never enjoy the support and love he had from Spurs fans elsewhere.



The Tottenham legend wrote on Twitter: "Real Madrid treatment of Gareth Bale is disgusting, huge money does not buy class at all from them.







"He has done so much for the club and the fans at Madrid have treated him terribly.



"He will never have the support and love he had like he had from Tottenham fans", Roberts added.





Tottenham have been linked with a potential move to re-sign Bale, but the operation would be a hefty financial commitment for the north London club for a player now 30 years old.



A big-money move to China has also been mooted as a possibility, however Bale may prefer to stay in Europe if he does leave the Bernabeu.

