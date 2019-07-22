XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

22/07/2019 - 12:45 BST

28-Year-Old Undergoing Medical To Seal Southampton Exit

 




Jody Clasie is leaving Southampton to make the move back to the Netherlands with AZ Alkmaar. 

The midfielder is surplus to requirements at St Mary's under Raplh Hasenhuttl and spent last term on loan in the Netherlands at former club Feyenoord.


 



Clasie has been looking to seal a switch away from Southampton again this summer as he eyes regular first team football in the upcoming campaign.

He is now set to sign for AZ Alkmaar and, according to Dutch daily De Telegraaf, is currently undergoing a medical with the Eredivisie outfit.

 


Clasie had already reached a verbal agreement on a deal and is expected to pen a four-year contract with AZ Alkmaar when he passes his medical.


 


The Dutch club were having trouble agreeing a deal with Southampton for Clasie's services.

However, the Premier League side have agreed to terminate Clasie's contract to allow him to go back to the Netherlands.


 


The midfielder has been clear with Southampton about his desire to return to the Netherlands this summer and he will pull on an AZ Alkmaar shirt next season.
 