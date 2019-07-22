XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

22/07/2019 - 09:14 BST

Ajax Receive Big Offer For Everton Linked David Neres, Player’s Agent Not Yet Aware

 




Ajax have received a big-money bid for Everton linked attacker David Neres, but no decision on his future has been taken thus far.

The 22-year-old Brazilian has been linked with a move away from the Dutch champions this summer following a stellar season in the Netherlands.  


 



There has been talk in Brazil that he will sign a new contract with Ajax soon to continue his stay at the Johan Cruyff Arena at least for next season.

An agreement is in place between the club and the player’s agent over the terms of a new deal, but Neres signing a new contract is far from a certainty at the moment.
 


According to Dutch daily De Telegraaf, Ajax have received a lucrative offer from an unnamed side for Neres and the club are yet to make a decision on his future.



His agent is still not aware that Ajax have an offer on their table for the Brazilian’s departure.

The club will soon hold talks with Neres, who has also been regularly linked with Everton, and his representatives to decide whether to let him go this summer.
 


Neres signing a new contract is still a distinct possibility, but his future at Ajax remains uncertain for the moment.   
 