Arsenal Don’t Know What Direction To Take – Former Gunner

Former Arsenal shot-stopper Jens Lehmann feels the Gunners are currently in a situation where nobody knows what direction to take for the future.



The Gunners endured a disappointing finish to last season, where they were beaten by rivals Chelsea in the Europa League final and finished outside the top four in the league table.













Arsenal have now finished outside the top four for three seasons in a row and it is having an impact on their summer transfer budget.



And following the disappointing campaign that has had effects on their next one, Lehmann feels Arsenal are in a situation where nobody at the club knows what direction to take.





The former Gunner also admitted it was a disappointment to see Arsenal failing to hold on for a Champions League berth towards the end of last season.







“Arsenal lost the final of the Europa League [against Chelsea]”, Lehmann was quoted as saying by French sports daily L’Equipe.



“Of course, winning it would have been a good thing. Their end of season was disappointing in the Premier League.





“They could still hang in at third or fourth place.



"The club is in a situation where nobody knows what direction to take.”



Arsenal mark the beginning of their 2019/20 Premier League season away from home at Newcastle United at St James’ Park on 11th August.

