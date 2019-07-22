Arsenal Linked Nabil Fekir Reaching End of Waiting Game, To Take Decision, Real Betis In Pole

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal linked midfielder Nabil Fekir will take a final call on his future this week as Real Betis push to land him, according to French sports daily L’Equipe.



Lyon have given permission to Fekir to travel to Spain and undergo a medical at Real Betis ahead of his proposed move to the Andalusian club.













Real Betis have an agreement in place with Lyon and are hoping to secure the Frenchman’s signature in the coming days.



But the player is yet to take a final call on whether to join Real Betis and has been hoping for a bigger club to make a concrete offer for him.





Arsenal have continued to remain in touch with his representatives, but they are unable to move as the club are still to offload Mesut Ozil this summer.







Napoli have made their interest known in Fekir at the last moment and the player is intrigued at the opportunity to move to the Serie A giants.



But Napoli have made it clear that Fekir is strictly a fallback option if they fail to land James Rodriguez.





The Frenchman is becoming restless over his future and is unlikely to wait any longer, with a decision expected from him this week.



Real Betis are the only club who have made a concrete offer for the Frenchman thus far.

