Arsenal To Land Tottenham Target Dani Ceballos, Unai Emery’s Words To Player And Family Key

Arsenal are on course to sign Tottenham Hotspur target Dani Ceballos after Unai Emery spoke to the Real Madrid player and his family.



Ceballos has been a man in demand this summer, with Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino a firm fan of his talents and keen to take him to the club.













However, Spurs were reportedly keen on a permanent arrangement, while Ceballos and Real Madrid did not want to conclusively part ways, and Arsenal are taking full advantage with a season-long loan.



Ceballos was unsure on the move, but has been convinced Arsenal are the right choice by Emery, according to Spanish daily AS.



Emery has spoken to both the player and his family, reassuring Ceballos that if he moves to the Emirates Stadium he will play 40 games next season.







It is claimed that Tottenham were close to landing Ceballos, with Pochettino almost having convinced Real Madrid, while the player looked favourably upon the move.



Now Ceballos to Arsenal is in the home stretch and the player is expected to travel to London on Tuesday for his medical.



Ceballos could even put pen to paper to his loan contract at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, handing Emery a key signing.

